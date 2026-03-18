Sikkim girl fakes kidnapping to extort money from parents
India
A 14-year-old girl from Sikkim allegedly staged her own kidnapping and tried to get ₹3 lakh from her parents as ransom.
She left for school on March 13 but didn't come home, and her worried parents got a call demanding money with threats if they didn't pay.
Police investigating girl's motive behind the act
Police found her four days later near a bus station in Siliguri and brought her home safely.
She allegedly sent the ransom messages and voice notes herself.
Now, authorities are looking into what led her to pull off this risky plan.