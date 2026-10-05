Sikkim hikes DA to 262% and 60% from Jan 1
India
Sikkim just announced a hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for government staff and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners, with the new rates kicking in from January 1.
If you're on the pre-revised pay scale, your DA jumps from 257% to 262%; on the revised scale, it's up from 58% to 60%.
About 50,000 to receive arrears
About 50,000 people, including regular staff, pensioners, contractual employees, and personnel of work-charged establishments who are drawing revised pay in the regular scales of the state government, and AIS officers serving in Sikkim, will see more money in their pockets.
The move is meant to help everyone keep up with rising prices.
Plus, the applicable arrears will be determined accordingly from January 1 (with amounts rounded off neatly).