Sikkim Teesta Stage VI tunnel collapse kills 10, rescue ongoing
India
A tunnel collapse at the Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Project in Sikkim has left 10 people dead. Twenty-five were initially trapped, and rescue efforts continue for those still inside.
West Bengal minister Suvendu Adhikari quickly reached out to Sikkim's chief minister, promising full support and sending officials to help with rescue efforts.
Some of those trapped might be from West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district.
Toxic gas hampers Sikkim tunnel rescue
Rescue teams are struggling because toxic gas inside the tunnel is making it dangerous to work. Some workers have even fainted from the fumes.
West Bengal's home secretary is staying in close contact with Sikkim as everyone hopes for a safe outcome for those still inside.