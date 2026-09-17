Siliguri's Central Colony Durga-Puja committee displays 100kg gold worth ₹140cr
India
This year, Siliguri's Central Colony Durga Puja Committee is going all out for its 64th celebration.
The idols of Goddess Durga and her family will be decked out in a jaw-dropping 100kg of gold jewelry (think neckpieces, earrings, bangles, and crowns) worth around ₹140 crore.
It's all part of their collaboration with a jewelry brand to make the festival extra memorable.
Tight security for gold display
With so much gold on display, security is tight: armed guards from the jewelry brand, state police, and 150 volunteers are on duty.
There are also 32 CCTV cameras and barricades so visitors can enjoy the view safely.
All that gold is adding to the wow factor.