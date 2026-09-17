Siliguri's Central Colony Durga-Puja committee displays 100kg gold worth ₹140cr

This year, Siliguri's Central Colony Durga Puja Committee is going all out for its 64th celebration.

The idols of Goddess Durga and her family will be decked out in a jaw-dropping 100kg of gold jewelry (think neckpieces, earrings, bangles, and crowns) worth around ₹140 crore.

It's all part of their collaboration with a jewelry brand to make the festival extra memorable.