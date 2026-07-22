Since 2017 UP paddy procurement paid ₹1.03L/cr to 80L+ farmers
India
Uttar Pradesh's paddy procurement drive has reached over 80 lakh farmers since 2017, sending more than ₹1.03 lakh crore directly to their bank accounts at MSP.
The state made things smoother with online registration, digital checks, and extra centers, so payments are quicker and the process is more transparent.
Bajra generated ₹1,854 cr since 2022
Uttar Pradesh didn't just stop at paddy: they added bajra, jowar, and maize to the system too.
Since 2022, bajra alone brought in ₹1,854 crore for nearly 1.5 lakh farmers; jowar and maize have together meant hundreds of crores for thousands more.
By including these cereals, the scheme is helping boost rural incomes and making life a bit easier for small farmers across the state.