Sindhanur woman Sneha, 25, found murdered in field, child survives
India
A tragic incident in Sindhanur, Karnataka: 25-year-old Sneha was found murdered in a field on the outskirts of the village, with her young daughter helplessly clutching onto her mother and crying.
The child survived, but sadly, Sneha did not make it.
Police are on the case and working to figure out what happened.
Husband Amit and lover Shubham detained
Police have detained Sneha's husband, Amit, and her lover, Shubham, for questioning.
She had been married for four years but was reportedly in a relationship with Shubham for the past four months.
Both men are being questioned as police look into possible motives and gather evidence to get to the bottom of this case.