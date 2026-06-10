Singapore family sends domestic helper home after loan shark threats

Helper reportedly racked up over 1.5K

The helper reportedly racked up over 1.5K in just five months through reckless spending, even pawning gold for cash, and was accused of dishonesty and sharing photo of the employer's child with strangers.

MOM strictly bans domestic workers from borrowing from unlicensed moneylenders; breaking this rule can mean a lifetime ban.

While the family first considered giving her another chance, they changed their minds after learning about these breaches.

Some on social media have shown support for the family's actions and shared similar stories.