SIT detains Suresh over Sai Krishna custodial death in Vijayawada
A 25-year-old man, Gade Sai Krishna, allegedly died while in police custody at Vijayawada's Krishna Lanka station.
Now, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has detained Suresh, who is close to the already-arrested inspector S S V V Nagaraju.
Police believe Suresh may have helped move Sai Krishna's body and arrange a cremation.
Gade's mother seeks CBI probe
Investigators are also looking into whether Suresh acted as a go-between for the police and Sai Krishna's family. Two head constables linked to the case are missing and being tracked down.
Meanwhile, Sai Krishna's mother has asked the Andhra Pradesh High Court to hand over the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI, or another independent agency, saying there might have been evidence tampering by local police.
The court is expected to hear her plea next week.