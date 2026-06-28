SIT detains Suresh over Sai Krishna custodial death in Vijayawada

Gade's mother seeks CBI probe

Investigators are also looking into whether Suresh acted as a go-between for the police and Sai Krishna's family. Two head constables linked to the case are missing and being tracked down.

Meanwhile, Sai Krishna's mother has asked the Andhra Pradesh High Court to hand over the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI, or another independent agency, saying there might have been evidence tampering by local police.

The court is expected to hear her plea next week.