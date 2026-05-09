SIT files charge sheet over March 11 Farooq Abdullah attack
India
Jammu and Kashmir Police's Special Investigation Team has officially filed a massive charge sheet on the March 11 attempt to kill former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah.
The attack happened outside a wedding in Greater Kailash, where CCTV caught 63-year-old Kamal Singh Jamyal firing at Abdullah with his licensed pistol.
Quick action from security stopped the attack, and Jamyal was taken into custody right there.
Jamyal faces charges under Arms Act
Jamyal, who reportedly held a long-standing grudge against Abdullah over Kashmir's troubled past, now faces serious charges under new criminal laws and the Arms Act.
The SIT, set up just days after the incident, is leading the investigation, with the next court hearing set for May 19.