SIT files charge sheet over March 11 Farooq Abdullah attack India May 09, 2026

Jammu and Kashmir Police's Special Investigation Team has officially filed a massive charge sheet on the March 11 attempt to kill former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah.

The attack happened outside a wedding in Greater Kailash, where CCTV caught 63-year-old Kamal Singh Jamyal firing at Abdullah with his licensed pistol.

Quick action from security stopped the attack, and Jamyal was taken into custody right there.