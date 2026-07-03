SIT finds bones, burned items in alleged custodial death probe

CCTV destroyed, suspended inspector Nagaraju accused

Investigators also found that CCTV footage and other digital records from May 1 to June 1, 2026 were destroyed.

Sai Krishna's mother claims suspended Circle Inspector S. S. V. V. Nagaraju illegally detained, tortured, and killed her son while hiding evidence.

Nagaraju is now in judicial remand; he'll be questioned by police from July 3 to July 10, 2026 with video recording.

This case has sparked big conversations about police conduct and justice for families affected by custody deaths.