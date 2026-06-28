SIT finds gaps in Ayodhya donation probe, questions officer
India
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) looking into missing donation money at Ayodhya's Ram Temple has found some serious gaps in how things were run.
One police officer, who stayed posted at the temple for 17 years despite transfer orders, is under the scanner for getting involved in temple affairs way beyond his tech duties.
Investigators recover 79.85L from 7 accused
Investigators say weak security, like short CCTV storage, poor staff checks, and messy cash records, may have made it easier for funds to go missing.
So far, ₹79.85 lakh has been recovered from seven of the eight accused as more than 100 people are being questioned.
The good news: no evidence points to trust leaders yet, but the search for missing donations continues.