SIT finds gaps in Ayodhya donation probe, questions officer

Investigators recover 79.85L from 7 accused

Investigators say weak security, like short CCTV storage, poor staff checks, and messy cash records, may have made it easier for funds to go missing.

So far, ₹79.85 lakh has been recovered from seven of the eight accused as more than 100 people are being questioned.

The good news: no evidence points to trust leaders yet, but the search for missing donations continues.