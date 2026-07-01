SIT finds QR code box tied to Ram Temple donations
Big update in the Ram Temple donation scandal: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) just found a wooden donation box with a QR code at one of the accused's homes.
They think this Ramrajya Kosh box was used to collect money outside the temple without permission.
Forensic experts are now checking out the QR code to see where the money went and if funds were misused.
Court gives SIT 15 more days
The court has given SIT 15 more days to dig deeper. Raids at all eight accused's homes turned up cash, gadgets, and documents.
Early findings point to weak checks on donations and poor staff oversight.
Investigators are also looking into whether this was part of a bigger network, including how temple donations were managed through banks and outsourced staff.
Calls for transparency are growing as the probe continues.