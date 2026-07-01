SIT finds QR code box tied to Ram Temple donations India Jul 01, 2026

Big update in the Ram Temple donation scandal: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) just found a wooden donation box with a QR code at one of the accused's homes.

They think this Ramrajya Kosh box was used to collect money outside the temple without permission.

Forensic experts are now checking out the QR code to see where the money went and if funds were misused.