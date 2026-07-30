SIT finds Rinku Devi's 2021 death a murder in Bihar

Turns out, forensic experts confirmed Devi was strangled and her body was staged to cover up the crime.

Two suspects, Kaushal Kumar (her co-villager) and Ajit Kumar Bablu (the school caretaker), have been arrested.

The motive? A ₹15 lakh loan Devi gave Kumar for buying land, which he didn't repay; instead, he plotted with Bablu to kill her.

The SIT also found major police lapses earlier on, including ignoring key evidence and rushing the case closure despite doubts from forensic experts.

Now, the Patna High Court is keeping a close eye on how things unfold.