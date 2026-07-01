SIT gets 15-day extension in Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation probe
The investigation into alleged misuse of donations for Ayodhya's Ram Mandir just got a 15-day boost.
The SIT now has more time to dig into the case, following recent arrests and an FIR filed on June 25.
Their goal: get to the bottom of any financial irregularities at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and make things right.
Champat Rai, Anil Mishra quit Trust
Last Friday, two top Trust members, General Secretary Champat Rai and Trustee Anil Mishra, resigned, saying they take moral responsibility for what happened.
Police have already spoken with Rai, and more statements from senior officials are coming up.
The investigation ramped up this weekend with officers visiting accused Avinash Shukla's home.
The Trust said it was "shocked, hurt, and deeply saddened" by the events, but says it's committed to full transparency for devotees as things unfold.