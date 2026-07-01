SIT gets 15-day extension in Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation probe

Champat Rai, Anil Mishra quit Trust

Last Friday, two top Trust members, General Secretary Champat Rai and Trustee Anil Mishra, resigned, saying they take moral responsibility for what happened.

Police have already spoken with Rai, and more statements from senior officials are coming up.

The investigation ramped up this weekend with officers visiting accused Avinash Shukla's home.

The Trust said it was "shocked, hurt, and deeply saddened" by the events, but says it's committed to full transparency for devotees as things unfold.