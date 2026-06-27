SIT probe finds mismanagement in Ayodhya Ram temple donations
A probe into Ayodhya's Ram temple donations has uncovered some serious mismanagement.
The SIT found that basic security steps were skipped, such as not having guards during cash counting and deleting CCTV footage far earlier than rules allow.
Instead of keeping footage for 180 days, it was wiped after just 45.
Driver held unauthorized keys, 8 arrested
Things got worse when investigators found a former trust official's driver holding unauthorized keys to several donation boxes, a huge breach of trust.
Eight people have now been arrested, including the driver and the person in charge of counting donations.
Police recovered nearly 8 million rupees in cash, plus foreign currency, from the accused.
With all this coming to light, there are growing calls for a complete overhaul of how temple funds are managed.