SIT probe finds mismanagement in Ayodhya Ram temple donations

Driver held unauthorized keys, 8 arrested

Things got worse when investigators found a former trust official's driver holding unauthorized keys to several donation boxes, a huge breach of trust.

Eight people have now been arrested, including the driver and the person in charge of counting donations.

Police recovered nearly 8 million rupees in cash, plus foreign currency, from the accused.

With all this coming to light, there are growing calls for a complete overhaul of how temple funds are managed.