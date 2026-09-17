SIT probes Gurugram hit and run injuring Shivani Chauhan
India
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is now looking into the recent hit-and-run that left biker Shivani "Sia" Chauhan injured on Gurugram's Golf Course Road.
The SIT was set up on September 15, led by ACP Susheela, who reached Gurugram and questioned Chauhan, and police seized her damaged bike on Wednesday.
Kalyan Bainsla arrested on attempted murder
Police are investigating whether the accused, Kalyan Bainsla, deliberately targeted Chauhan (if proven, this could mean serious criminal charges).
Bainsla and his cousin Lavnish were arrested in Rajasthan; their charges now include attempted murder and stalking after a video of the crash went viral.
Meanwhile, Chauhan is still recovering and will undergo more medical exams as authorities work to build a strong case.