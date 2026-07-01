SIT probes hiring, donation handling at Ayodhya Ram temple trust
India
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is digging into claims of shady hiring and donation handling at the Ram Temple Trust in Ayodhya.
The spotlight is on two former top members, Champat Rai and Anil Mishra, who both stepped down after questions were raised about how 125 employees got their jobs, allegedly through insider recommendations.
Anil Mishra accused of appointment payments
It turns out, Mishra's relatives, Anukalp and Lav Kush Mishra, also played key roles in the hiring process.
There are accusations that Anil Mishra took payments for appointments, and officials are checking if his wealth grew suspiciously during his time as trustee.
The outcome of this probe could shape how the Ram Temple Trust is run going forward.