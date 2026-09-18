SIT probes V Abdurahiman over Lionel Messi 2025 Kochi match
The SIT is now looking into former Sports Minister V Abdurahiman's role in the alleged scam involving a planned Lionel Messi football match for 2025.
The probe into alleged irregularities in the previous government's move to host Argentina's national team's match featuring Messi in Kochi in 2025 may now extend to Abdurahiman.
Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala was updated on the latest developments this week.
SIT raids Reporter TV Kochi office
The SIT recently raided Reporter TV's Kochi office and other spots, collecting documents, a memory card, and foreign currency tied to the event.
Anto Augustine, Reporter TV owner and first accused in the case, will also be questioned after his arrest (police found a stash of liquor at his home).
The Enforcement Directorate is also investigating possible money laundering.
The team is digging into how Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was supposed to be used for this high-profile match.