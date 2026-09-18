SIT probes V Abdurahiman over Lionel Messi 2025 Kochi match

The SIT is now looking into former Sports Minister V Abdurahiman's role in the alleged scam involving a planned Lionel Messi football match for 2025.

The probe into alleged irregularities in the previous government's move to host Argentina's national team's match featuring Messi in Kochi in 2025 may now extend to Abdurahiman.

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala was updated on the latest developments this week.