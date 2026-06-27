SIT questions over 40 in Ayodhya Ram temple donations probe
India
The Ram Temple in Ayodhya is facing a major controversy, as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has questioned over 40 people regarding the missing donations.
This follows an FIR against eight suspects, with over 40 people already questioned.
The team believes funds and valuables meant for the temple were misused.
SIT recovers ₹80L amid trust scrutiny
The SIT's early findings led to charges like fraud and breach of trust, and they've recovered about ₹80 lakh from suspects' homes.
Meanwhile, opposition leaders are pressing for answers from the temple trust, especially targeting its general secretary over alleged links to those accused.
There's now talk of bringing in a professional CEO and tightening donation systems to win back public trust.