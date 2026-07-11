SIT records temple committee statements, reviews 8TB CCTV footage

BKTC and Garhwal panel probe cash

It's not just the SIT: both the temple committee (BKTC) and a panel led by the Garhwal Commissioner are running their own inquiries after cash was reportedly taken out of the counting area against rules.

Meanwhile, suspended BKTC staffer Pramod Nautiyal is challenging his suspension in court after CCTV allegedly showed him leaving with hidden notes.

The High Court is hearing his side, while BKTC gave him 48 hours to respond to its findings.