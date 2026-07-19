SIT submits sealed Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations report to SC
Big news around the Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Uttar Pradesh's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has handed over a sealed report to the Supreme Court about possible misuse of temple donations.
This follows public calls for a deeper, court-monitored investigation into where the money actually went.
SIT finds Ayodhya donation lapses, arrests
The SIT found some serious gaps in how donations were handled, like people getting into donation boxes who should not have been there and weak monitoring overall.
So far, eight people, including Ram Shankar Yadav (also known as Tinnu Yadav) and Manish Yadav, have been arrested and are being questioned.
The probe is still on, especially looking at whether cash or valuables meant for the temple were diverted elsewhere.
The Supreme Court has also asked top government bodies and the temple trust to respond as things unfold.