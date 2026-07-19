SIT submits sealed Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations report to SC

The SIT found some serious gaps in how donations were handled, like people getting into donation boxes who should not have been there and weak monitoring overall.

So far, eight people, including Ram Shankar Yadav (also known as Tinnu Yadav) and Manish Yadav, have been arrested and are being questioned.

The probe is still on, especially looking at whether cash or valuables meant for the temple were diverted elsewhere.

The Supreme Court has also asked top government bodies and the temple trust to respond as things unfold.