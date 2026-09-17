SIT tests accused blood and urine in Shivani Chauhan case
India
A biker, Shivani Chauhan, was injured in Gurugram after two men allegedly chased her following a fight near Sector 53 metro station.
The chase ended in a crash on Golf Course Road.
Now, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is checking the accused men's blood and urine samples to find out whether the accused had consumed alcohol or any other substance before the incident.
SIT reviews CCTV, questions car occupants
The SIT is also reviewing CCTV footage and talking to witnesses to get the full picture.
They've reached out to other people who were in the car for their statements, which could be key for the case.