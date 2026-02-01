Sitharaman breaks record with 9th consecutive Union Budget presentation
India
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just made history by presenting her ninth straight Union Budget for 2026-27, outpacing all previous records.
The budget was expected to be pegged at ₹54.1 lakh crore—reflecting a 7.9% year-on-year increase—and cements her record for the most consecutive Union Budget presentations.
Budget likely to focus on MSMEs, agriculture, and defense spending
This budget is expected to put the spotlight on support for small businesses (MSMEs), measures for agriculture, and higher defense spending.
There's also likely extra emphasis on infrastructure, green energy, and AI, plus moves to make doing business easier and tackle global trade challenges.
With the economy expected to grow around 7%, these changes could shape jobs, tech opportunities, and everyday life in the coming years.