Sivanathapalem mother and infant reportedly abducted over ₹1.5L loan

In Sivanathapalem village, Andhra Pradesh, a six-month-old baby and the child's mother were reportedly taken by moneylenders after the family struggled to repay a ₹1.5 lakh loan.

Meghamala and her husband Aadi had borrowed the money from a family comprising Venkatagiri Munemma, Prasad, and Mohan, residents of Srikalahasti, but when payments fell behind, things escalated, leading to the alleged abduction while Aadi was away.

Police stepped in to help bring them back safely.