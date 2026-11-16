Sivanathapalem mother and infant reportedly abducted over ₹1.5L loan
In Sivanathapalem village, Andhra Pradesh, a six-month-old baby and the child's mother were reportedly taken by moneylenders after the family struggled to repay a ₹1.5 lakh loan.
Meghamala and her husband Aadi had borrowed the money from a family comprising Venkatagiri Munemma, Prasad, and Mohan, residents of Srikalahasti, but when payments fell behind, things escalated, leading to the alleged abduction while Aadi was away.
Police stepped in to help bring them back safely.
Police seek registration, YSRCP demands reforms
Deputy Superintendent Pavani shared that police have asked the court for permission to register a case; a notice issued by the Thottambedu Sub-Inspector on November 13 also referred to proceedings under Section 174 of the BNSS.
Meanwhile, the YSR Congress Party criticized how the TDP-led government handled things, calling for an investigation and tougher rules against aggressive loan recovery methods to better protect families.