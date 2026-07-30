Sivasagar man risks life to rescue cow amid monsoon floods
India
A man from Sivasagar, Assam, risked his life to save a cow trapped by rising floodwaters, a moment caught on video and quickly shared online.
The rescue not only shows how tough the floods have been this monsoon, but also how important animals are to families in these regions.
Assam video shows cow rescue struggle
In the video, you see him wading through neck-deep water and battling the strong current to free the scared cow stuck in debris.
After several tries, he finally gets the animal out, and it swims away while he watches, exhausted.
Assam's floods have already displaced thousands and claimed 78 lives. With more rain expected soon, people are still struggling to recover.