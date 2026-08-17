Six bank staff arrested over Ayodhya donation counting center theft
Six bank-appointed staff involved in the donation-counting operation at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple's donation counting center in Ayodhya have been arrested for allegedly stealing cash during manual sorting, before the money was counted by machines.
The temple's management clarified that this stolen amount isn't part of the ₹3,300 crore construction fund, and the Trust says its accounts are audited regularly.
SBI handled Ayodhya counting, SSS contracted
The State Bank of India handled the counting process and had contracted Sainik Suraksha Samiti (SSS) for services related to the operation.
Even with security like dual locks, the theft slipped through during manual handling.
SBI handled the counting process and had contracted SSS for services related to the operation.
An investigation is ongoing to find out if others were involved.