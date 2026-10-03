Six Congress workers get bail after vandalizing Gyanesh Kumar's home
India
Six Congress workers got bail on Saturday after being arrested for vandalizing Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's family home in Agra.
Their protest was about alleged tampering with the voter list.
Each was released after posting a ₹20,000 surety.
Attempted murder charges dropped, rioting remains
At first, they faced serious charges like attempted murder, but those were dropped due to lack of evidence, leaving the case with several other charges, including rioting and public servant assault charges.
Congress Agra city president Amit Singh called the bail a "victory for democracy," and said protests will keep going until Kumar steps down.
The case has really put a spotlight on ongoing political tensions around election fairness.