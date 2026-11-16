Six-day-old Arya Goel becomes India's youngest demat account holder
Arya Goel just made history as India's youngest known demat account holder: her account was opened when she was only six days old.
Her parents managed to get her Aadhaar, PAN, and bank account sorted within a week of her birth, all through the Pocketful brokerage platform.
Guardians manage minors' demat under SEBI
Before Arya, the record belonged to a 12-day-old from Kerala.
Demat accounts for minors are actually managed by parents or eligible legal guardians until the child turns 18, thanks to SEBI rules.
A minor's trading account is permitted only for the limited purpose of selling securities acquired through inheritance, IPO allotments, or gifts, making it a smart way for families to start investing early for their kids' futures.