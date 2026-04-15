Six foreign universities announce 1,000cr scholarships for Indian STEM students

Universities to open Navi Mumbai campuses

The University of Aberdeen, University of Bristol, and four others will soon open campuses in Navi Mumbai's Educity.

Thanks to a deal with the state government, these new branches will offer undergraduate and postgraduate programs at 30% to 40% lower costs than studying abroad.

Scholarships especially aim to support first-generation learners and those interested in fields like AI.

Enrolment begins August and September 2026!