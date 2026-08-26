Six killed, 12 injured in Suryapet bus and truck collision
India
A serious road accident early this morning in Telangana's Suryapet district left six people dead and 12 others hurt.
A private bus carrying 42 passengers from Hyderabad to Eluru collided with a container truck on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway around 4:30am.
Most of those who lost their lives were women, and several of the injured are still in critical condition.
CM Revanth Reddy condoles, police investigating
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy shared his condolences with the victims' families and asked officials to make sure everyone injured gets proper medical care.
Police say the truck may have hit a divider before being struck by the bus, but they're still investigating what exactly happened.