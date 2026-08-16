Six people, 5 children drown in 3 Uttar Pradesh accidents
Six people, five of them children, tragically drowned in three separate accidents across Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.
The incidents happened at a village pit in Deoria, the Rohin River in Maharajganj, and a pond in Jhansi.
Despite quick rescue attempts by locals and temple visitors, none of the victims could be saved.
Police probe 3 drowning cases
In Deoria, families chose to bury the boys without postmortems.
In Maharajganj, a youth and a teenager drowned while bathing; police recovered their bodies with help from divers and started legal formalities.
In Jhansi, two young cousins had gone to bathe in a pond while grazing goats; people from a nearby Kali temple tried to help but couldn't reach them in time.
Police are investigating all three cases and have sent some bodies for postmortem exams.