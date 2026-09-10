Six-story PG evacuation in Chirag spotlights Delhi student housing safety

Evacuated students are now staying at Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, where staff at the college helped set up essentials and police helped the students vacate the building.

Many say their PG lacked basic safety checks (no audits or licenses) and that cracks were hidden with wall putty.

Now, students are demanding comprehensive inspections of student accommodations in areas around Delhi University and tougher regulations to make sure PGs are actually safe for everyone.