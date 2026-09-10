Six-story PG evacuation in Chirag spotlights Delhi student housing safety
Students living in a six-story PG in Delhi's Chirag area had to leave suddenly when cracks and part of a wall gave way, just days after another PG tragedy in Satya Niketan.
With about 50 to 60 residents, the building's structural issues have put student housing safety back in the spotlight.
Evacuated students demand PG inspections
Evacuated students are now staying at Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, where staff at the college helped set up essentials and police helped the students vacate the building.
Many say their PG lacked basic safety checks (no audits or licenses) and that cracks were hidden with wall putty.
Now, students are demanding comprehensive inspections of student accommodations in areas around Delhi University and tougher regulations to make sure PGs are actually safe for everyone.