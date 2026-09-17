Six-year-old girl in Rohtak reportedly sexually assaulted, taken to hospital
India
A six-year-old girl in Rohtak, Haryana, was reportedly sexually assaulted after coming home from school.
Her mother noticed signs of distress while helping her change and took her to a hospital, where doctors suspected assault and referred her for further care.
Police examine school CCTV, family protests
Police have started investigating, checking school CCTV footage and registering a case.
The girl's family is protesting outside the school, saying the assault happened there.
The principal has promised to take responsibility if any wrongdoing is found.
The girl's family is protesting outside the school, saying the assault happened there, while police say they have registered a case, launched an investigation, and are examining CCTV footage.