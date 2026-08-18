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Home / News / India News / Defence Ministry releases 6th Positive Indigenisation List
Defence Ministry releases 6th Positive Indigenisation List
The latest list includes 405 items

Defence Ministry releases 6th Positive Indigenisation List

By Snehil Singh
Aug 18, 2026
12:58 pm
What's the story

The Ministry of Defence has released its sixth Positive Indigenisation List (PIL), which includes 405 items. These components and systems will be exclusively sourced from Indian suppliers, with a focus on boosting domestic manufacturing and reducing import dependence. The latest list includes critical items for air and armored platforms, as well as defense electronics.

Item details

Air and armored platforms part of latest list

The sixth PIL includes 16 items of the Indian Coast Guard and 389 from Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs).

It covers air platforms such as Advanced Light Helicopter, Light Utility Helicopter, Su-30MKI, Light Combat Aircraft, and AL-31FP Engine.

Armored platforms like T-72, T-90, and BMP-II are also part of this list, along with warships and missile systems like Konkurs-M, Invar, and MRSAM.

Electronics and ammunition

Defense electronics also included in the list

The sixth PIL also includes defense electronics such as radars, sonars, fire control systems, and satellite communication systems.

High Explosive Anti-Tank ammunition and other critical defense equipment have also been added to the list.

Each item on the list has an indicative timeline for indigenization and will be procured from domestic industry once successfully developed within India.

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Twitter Post

DDP's notification of indigenization list

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Portal details

SRIJAN Defence Portal has facilitated offering over 33,000 defense items

The SRIJAN Defence Portal, launched in August 2020, has facilitated the offering of more than 33,000 defense items for indigenisation by DPSUs and SHQs.

This includes 5,012 items from the first five Positive Indigenisation Lists.

The sixth PIL is part of the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative to promote self-reliance in defense manufacturing and reduce import dependence.

Indigenization impact

Initiative expected to strengthen domestic defense manufacturing ecosystem

Over 15,700 defense items have been indigenized so far with an estimated import substitution value of around ₹9,000 crore in the last five years.

DPSUs have also placed procurement orders worth about ₹10,000 crore with domestic vendors till March 2026.

The initiative is expected to create more opportunities for Indian industry and strengthen the domestic defense manufacturing ecosystem by encouraging investment and innovation.

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