Defence Ministry releases 6th Positive Indigenisation List
What's the story
The Ministry of Defence has released its sixth Positive Indigenisation List (PIL), which includes 405 items. These components and systems will be exclusively sourced from Indian suppliers, with a focus on boosting domestic manufacturing and reducing import dependence. The latest list includes critical items for air and armored platforms, as well as defense electronics.
Item details
Air and armored platforms part of latest list
The sixth PIL includes 16 items of the Indian Coast Guard and 389 from Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs).
It covers air platforms such as Advanced Light Helicopter, Light Utility Helicopter, Su-30MKI, Light Combat Aircraft, and AL-31FP Engine.
Armored platforms like T-72, T-90, and BMP-II are also part of this list, along with warships and missile systems like Konkurs-M, Invar, and MRSAM.
Electronics and ammunition
Defense electronics also included in the list
The sixth PIL also includes defense electronics such as radars, sonars, fire control systems, and satellite communication systems.
High Explosive Anti-Tank ammunition and other critical defense equipment have also been added to the list.
Each item on the list has an indicative timeline for indigenization and will be procured from domestic industry once successfully developed within India.
Twitter Post
DDP's notification of indigenization list
The Department of Defence Production (DDP), Ministry of Defence has notified the sixth Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) comprising 405 strategically important items with an estimated business potential of Rs 3,070 crore, says Ministry of Defence— ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2026
The list contains Line… pic.twitter.com/tBKuKrdl30
Portal details
SRIJAN Defence Portal has facilitated offering over 33,000 defense items
The SRIJAN Defence Portal, launched in August 2020, has facilitated the offering of more than 33,000 defense items for indigenisation by DPSUs and SHQs.
This includes 5,012 items from the first five Positive Indigenisation Lists.
The sixth PIL is part of the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative to promote self-reliance in defense manufacturing and reduce import dependence.
Indigenization impact
Initiative expected to strengthen domestic defense manufacturing ecosystem
Over 15,700 defense items have been indigenized so far with an estimated import substitution value of around ₹9,000 crore in the last five years.
DPSUs have also placed procurement orders worth about ₹10,000 crore with domestic vendors till March 2026.
The initiative is expected to create more opportunities for Indian industry and strengthen the domestic defense manufacturing ecosystem by encouraging investment and innovation.