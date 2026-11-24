Sixty 9 former bureaucrats urge Demwe project cancelation in Arunachal
69 former bureaucrats, including ex-Delhi LG Najeeb Jung, have urged the government to cancel the Demwe Lower Hydroelectric Project in Arunachal Pradesh.
They warn it would mean cutting down around 43,000 trees and diverting 1,416 hectares of forest land and submerging about 1,590 ha in a highly sensitive evergreen rainforest, putting endangered species and local indigenous communities at risk.
Former bureaucrats ask immediate environmental action
The group says the project's approval ignored key wildlife concerns and could seriously harm both nature and people who rely on these forests.
After being stalled for years over legal and financial issues, its revival this year has sparked fresh calls for action.
Their letter to top officials, including the Arunachal Pradesh chief minister and the Standing Committee of National Board for Wildlife (SC-NBWL), along with the Centre, asks for immediate steps to protect the environment before it's too late.