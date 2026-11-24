The group says the project's approval ignored key wildlife concerns and could seriously harm both nature and people who rely on these forests.

After being stalled for years over legal and financial issues, its revival this year has sparked fresh calls for action.

Their letter to top officials, including the Arunachal Pradesh chief minister and the Standing Committee of National Board for Wildlife (SC-NBWL), along with the Centre, asks for immediate steps to protect the environment before it's too late.