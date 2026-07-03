Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary jailed 14 days in Lohagad case
India
Siya Goyal, 20, and Chetan Chaudhary, 22, have been sent to jail for 14 days after being accused of pushing Ketan Agarwal off a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune on June 18.
The court made this call after their police custody ended, marking a serious turn in the case that's left many stunned.
Goyal, Chaudhary remanded until July 16
Police wanted three extra days to dig into chats in signs and coded language on the accused's phones, hoping for more evidence.
But the defense argued investigators had enough time already.
After hearing both sides, the judge decided it was time for judicial custody instead, so Goyal and Chaudhary will stay behind bars until July 16.
Agarwal and Goyal planned November wedding
Agarwal and Goyal were set to marry this November.