'Is this…reason to kill?' Siya Goyal discovered Ketan was balding
What's the story
The father of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal, who allegedly died after being pushed off Lohagad Fort by his fiancee Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Chaudhary, has made a shocking claim about the motive behind his son's murder. After meeting Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday, Vishal suggested that his son may have been targeted for wearing a small hair patch. He said Siya and her family were already informed about Ketan wearing a wig.
Father's plea
Is this a reason to kill someone? Vishal Agrawal said
"We had already informed them (Siya Goyal's family) that Ketan used a small patch of wig on his head. Is this a reason to kill someone?" Vishal asked. He also claimed that Siya herself wanted to go on the trek during which the incident occurred. Per investigators, Siya told Ketan that she did not want to marry him as she was in a relationship with Chetan, but Ketan was not ready to call off the wedding.
Twitter Post
Watch what Vishal said here
#WATCH | Pune | Ketan Agarwal murder case | The deceased's father, Vishal Agarwal, met Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in Pune today. He says, "I have urged the CM that the accused should at least get the death penalty. The CM assured me that this case will be fast-tracked. I… pic.twitter.com/qWrRH1XIyY— ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2026
Official response
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis reacts to the incident
Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis called the alleged murder "extremely shocking" and said it raises larger questions about society. He urged people to look beyond the criminal aspect of the case and examine broader social issues. "This is an extremely shocking incident, something beyond imagination," he said, adding that society must consider what kind of environment needs to be created so such thoughts don't develop in children at a young age.
Case details
Both tried to blame each other
Police officials said Siya allegedly admitted to a pre-decided signal at Lohagad Fort, where she bent down as a signal and Chetan pushed Ketan into the gorge. "Initially, both (Siya and Chetan) tried to shift the blame onto each other, which is a common tendency among criminals during interrogation. However, Siya eventually admitted that she hatched the conspiracy and Chetan was also involved in the planning," the police official told news agency PTI.
Family defense
'If my daughter is found guilty..'
Chetan's family has publicly denied the allegations, claiming he is being framed. His father, Babulal Chaudhary, said Chetan maintained he wasn't near Ketan when the incident happened. Siya's family, on the other hand, has shown support in the investigation. "If my daughter is found guilty...she should be thrown from the same place," said Pooja, Siya's mother. Siya's father, Praveen, had similar views. "From the fort where Ketan fell, the accused, even if it is my...daughter, should be pushed down."