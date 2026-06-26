'Is this…reason to kill?' Siya Goyal discovered Ketan was balding 

Father's plea

Is this a reason to kill someone? Vishal Agrawal said

"We had already informed them (Siya Goyal's family) that Ketan used a small patch of wig on his head. Is this a reason to kill someone?" Vishal asked. He also claimed that Siya herself wanted to go on the trek during which the incident occurred. Per investigators, Siya told Ketan that she did not want to marry him as she was in a relationship with Chetan, but Ketan was not ready to call off the wedding.