Cops believe Siya Goyal learned from Sonam Raghuvanshi's mistakes

Investigation progress

'Was a crime of desperation'

The police said her browsing history also suggests that she checked information about women's treatment in police custody and rights of female prisoners. When asked if Goyal can be described as having a criminal mind, an officer connected with the investigation told NDTV: "It was a crime of desperation. Personal relations and her thinking process led to her believe this was the way to go about it. The transactional element between families also played a role in her decision."