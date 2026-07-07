Cops believe Siya Goyal learned from Sonam Raghuvanshi's mistakes
What's the story
The murder of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal by his fiancee, Siya Goyal, has drawn comparisons to the case of Raja Raghuvanshi. In both instances, the partners were pushed off a cliff. However, police believe that Goyal and her accomplice Chetan Chaudhary learned from the mistakes made in the earlier case involving Sonam Raghuvanshi, who conspired with her alleged lover and hired hitmen to execute the premeditated killing of her husband, Raja, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.
Crime analysis
Goyal and Chaudhary had stronger alibis than Raghuvanshi
Police sources told NDTV that Goyal researched online and was well-prepared for the crime. They believe she made better arrangements and created stronger alibis than Raghuvanshi did, making it difficult for investigators to crack the case initially. The breakthrough in the investigation came when they peeled through layers of alibis before reaching a confession from Goyal and Chaudhary.
Investigation progress
'Was a crime of desperation'
The police said her browsing history also suggests that she checked information about women's treatment in police custody and rights of female prisoners. When asked if Goyal can be described as having a criminal mind, an officer connected with the investigation told NDTV: "It was a crime of desperation. Personal relations and her thinking process led to her believe this was the way to go about it. The transactional element between families also played a role in her decision."
Criminal mindset
No signs of remorse from the accused
A second mobile phone recovered from Goyal's residence is being examined for further evidence related to the planning and execution of this crime. Cops also said that both Goyal and Chaudhary have shown no signs of remorse for their actions. A police officer told NDTV, "Time in jail usually breaks the most hardened criminals and perhaps with the duo now being in judicial custody, realization with dawn on them as they spend time in jail."
Bail
Sonam getting bail could embolden accused persons
Cops said that if it hadn't been for the prolonged interrogation, the two would have gotten away with the crime. Uma Raghuvanshi, the mother of Raja, said the crime reminded her of her son's murder, with neither accused showing any remorse for their actions. She also said that Sonam getting bail could embolden accused persons in similar cases.