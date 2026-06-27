Siya Goyal not wanting to marry Ketan Agarwal complicates probe
India
The Ketan Agarwal murder investigation just got more complicated.
Police say Siya Goyal, one of the accused, apparently told someone she did not want to marry Agarwal before he was killed.
This new detail is making investigators look even closer at what really happened.
Police probe deleted WhatsApp and Instagram
Goyal's brother told police he never heard her complain about marrying Agarwal and said their family would have supported her marrying co-accused Chetan Chaudhary, too.
Meanwhile, police are digging into deleted WhatsApp chats and Instagram activity from the accused's phones. They are also looking at a meeting between Goyal and Chaudhary that happened just a day before the murder.