Siya Goyal not wanting to marry Ketan Agarwal complicates probe

Police probe deleted WhatsApp and Instagram

Goyal's brother told police he never heard her complain about marrying Agarwal and said their family would have supported her marrying co-accused Chetan Chaudhary, too.

Meanwhile, police are digging into deleted WhatsApp chats and Instagram activity from the accused's phones. They are also looking at a meeting between Goyal and Chaudhary that happened just a day before the murder.