Siya Goyal's obscene gesture to media goes viral in Pune
India
Siya Goyal, accused of murdering her fiance Ketan Agarwal, stirred up controversy after making an obscene gesture toward the media while police escorted her for questioning in Pune.
The short video quickly went viral, and many online called her "entitled" and said she showed "no remorse," reflecting the public's shock over her attitude.
Goyal and Chaudhary to face court
Police say Goyal and her lover Chetan Chaudhary pushed Agarwal into a gorge at Lohagad Fort on June 18, originally reported as an accident.
Suspicion grew due to Goyal's lack of grief, prompting a deeper investigation.
Both suspects are set to appear in Wadgaon Court today as police seek more time for questioning, while their lawyers push for judicial custody.