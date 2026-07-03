Siya Goyal's obscene gesture to media goes viral in Pune India Jul 03, 2026

Siya Goyal, accused of murdering her fiance Ketan Agarwal, stirred up controversy after making an obscene gesture toward the media while police escorted her for questioning in Pune.

The short video quickly went viral, and many online called her "entitled" and said she showed "no remorse," reflecting the public's shock over her attitude.