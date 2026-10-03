Siya Goyal's online activity fuels Lohagad Fort murder probe
What looked like a tragic fall at Lohagad Fort is now a full-blown murder investigation.
Police say Siya Goyal, who was with Ketan Agarwal on their visit to Lohagad Fort on May 31 and returned on June 14, searched online for ways to show grief and even used ChatGPT to help write an apology message to Agarwal's mother, hinting this might not have been an accident after all.
Court weighs digital evidence against Goyal
Forensics found 11 deleted WhatsApp chats linked to Goyal, plus photos from earlier visits where she apparently posed Agarwal at the same spot.
Investigators think there was a failed push attempt days before the incident, and Goyal's searches about past deaths at the fort and interest in crime media are making her look even more suspicious.
The court is now weighing all this digital evidence as it decides what happens next.