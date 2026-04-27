Skymet says monsoon on time as India faces 47°C heatwave
India
Good news: this year's monsoon is expected to arrive right on time, according to Skymet.
But until then, much of India is stuck in a relentless heatwave, with some places soaring up to 47 degrees Celsius.
Even though a few thunderstorms might cool things off briefly, don't expect any real break from the heat just yet.
Skymet's GP Sharma warns water shortages
The combination of this long heatwave and weak winter rains has people worried about water shortages, especially in farming areas.
GP Sharma from Skymet points out that reservoirs and groundwater are under extra stress because of low rainfall and snowfall last season.
And with temperatures likely staying above 40 degrees Celsius for now, the pressure on water supplies isn't going away anytime soon.