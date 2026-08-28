Sleeper bus crashes on Bhopal bypass, 5 dead, 12 injured
India
A sleeper bus crashed into a bridge wall on the Bhopal bypass in Madhya Pradesh early Friday, leaving five people dead and 12 injured.
The bus was traveling from Kanpur to Indore when it lost control on a bend, police said.
Speeding was to blame.
Upper berth passengers fell from bus
The impact shattered windows, causing some passengers in upper berths to fall out.
Those who lost their lives include a Bengaluru police inspector, the driver from Uttar Pradesh, and travelers from Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.
Injured passengers were shifted to the Civil Hospital in Biaora; four critically injured victims were referred to Bhopal for treatment.