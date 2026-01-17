Sleeper bus fires: Government tightens norms, mandates new bus body code
After sleeper bus accidents that took nearly 145 lives, the Indian government is stepping up safety rules.
From October 1, 2025, all newly registered busses must follow a stricter Bus Body Code with better design and safety standards.
The move comes after officials found serious problems in how these busses are built and checked.
What's changing and why it matters
To stop dangerous modifications and reduce fire risks, going forward, bus manufacturing will be allowed only through Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)—no more unofficial tweaks.
The government will also push for automated fitness tests to catch unsafe changes before busses hit the road.
Regular inspections and roadside checks are on the way too, all aimed at making sure passengers stay safe on long journeys.