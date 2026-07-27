SLFC.In withdraws petition over mobile internet suspension in central Delhi
SLFC.In just withdrew its petition against the mobile internet suspension in central Delhi.
The shutdown orders were issued on July 17, 20, 22, and 23, and services were restored soon after July 25, after protests over the NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar had been called off.
Protesters from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) wanted Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down.
SLFC.In calls shutdown illegal arbitrary unconstitutional
SLFC.In argued that cutting off internet was "illegal, arbitrary and unconstitutional," saying it violated basic rights and didn't really justify such a wide shutdown.
They pointed out that six suspension orders in seven days felt more like a routine than a thoughtful decision.
Dharmendra Pradhan resignation ends CJP protests
The CJP protests kicked off on June 20 and lasted until July 25, when Pradhan finally resigned and internet services were restored soon after.