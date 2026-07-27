SLFC.In withdraws petition over mobile internet suspension in central Delhi

SLFC.In just withdrew its petition against the mobile internet suspension in central Delhi.

The shutdown orders were issued on July 17, 20, 22, and 23, and services were restored soon after July 25, after protests over the NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar had been called off.

Protesters from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) wanted Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down.