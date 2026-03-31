Small ₹50,000 dispute exposes Kanpur illegal kidney racket network

Donor kidney sold for over ₹90L

The operation preyed on young people struggling financially, buying their kidneys and selling them for huge profits (one even went for over ₹90 lakh).

The group used three different hospitals to keep things under wraps: one for taking organs out, another for donor care, and a third for recipient recovery.

Police raids have uncovered that brokers and medical staff from multiple hospitals were involved, and investigators think this could stretch beyond just Kanpur.