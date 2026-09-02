Vijay government bans smartphones at 52 Tamil Nadu temples 

The ban was announced by Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister Ramesh in line with earlier directions from the Madras High Court.

The decision comes after concerns were raised about devotees, especially youngsters, taking photographs and videos inside temple premises, violating existing guidelines.

Under the new rules, devotees must deposit their smartphones at dedicated counters located at temple entrances.

They will receive an acknowledgment slip or plastic token, which they must keep to collect their phones later.