Vijay government bans smartphones at 52 Tamil Nadu temples
What's the story
The Tamil Nadu government has implemented a ban on smartphones in 52 major temples across the state. The new rules, which came into effect on Tuesday, require devotees to deposit their smartphones at designated counters and pay a nominal fee of ₹5 per device. However, mobile phones without cameras are exempt from this rule.
Background
Ban follows Madras HC's directions
The ban was announced by Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister Ramesh in line with earlier directions from the Madras High Court.
The decision comes after concerns were raised about devotees, especially youngsters, taking photographs and videos inside temple premises, violating existing guidelines.
Under the new rules, devotees must deposit their smartphones at dedicated counters located at temple entrances.
They will receive an acknowledgment slip or plastic token, which they must keep to collect their phones later.
Public response
Mixed reactions from devotees
The system was rolled out at the Devarajaswamy-Athi Varadar Temple in Kanchipuram from 6am on Tuesday.
The restriction has received mixed reactions from devotees. While some welcomed it as a way to maintain the sanctity and peaceful atmosphere of temples, others expressed concerns about the security of deposited phones and potential long queues at counters.
The HR&CE department stated that these directions were in line with a December 2, 2022 order from the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.
Concerns raised
Concerns about phone safety and staff stress
The High Court issued the order after hearing a public interest litigation seeking a ban on the use of smartphones inside the Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur.
However, temple staff have voiced concerns about the responsibility of safeguarding smartphones.
A staff member told The Hindu that handling numerous smartphones would create considerable stress for employees.
Mobile phones, unlike footwear, are valuable personal devices that, if handled incorrectly, might cause problems, according to the staff member.
Clarification
₹5 deposit to cover expenses, not for profit
The HR&CE department has clarified that the ₹5 deposit is not a profit-making venture.
Ramesh explained that this amount will cover expenses related to operating the phone-deposit system, including hiring additional personnel at the 52 temples and spending on security lockers and other infrastructure.
The new system also aims to prevent unauthorized photography and video recording inside temples while ensuring a peaceful worship atmosphere for devotees.