Snake enters Shivangi Singh's Ladma wedding as guest removes it
Shivangi Singh's wedding in Ladma, Bihar, was already huge. Then a snake made a surprise entrance and stole the spotlight.
The moment, caught on video and now trending online, saw guests scrambling while one quick-thinking attendee removed the snake from the pandal.
Anant Singh hosted 5L wedding guests
This wasn't your average ceremony: Anant Singh hosted as many as five lakh guests, built a helipad for guests, and even set up a horse-race field (though local issues got in the way).
The groom, Rishikesh Kumar, an MBA graduate and son of a CRPF commandant, was gifted a Land Rover Defender and gold jewelry at his tilak.
Talk about an event to remember!