Snapchat clip in Ketan Agarwal murder probe surfaces raising questions
A Snapchat video of Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, the main accused in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, has come out, showing them sharing a playful moment just weeks before the alleged crime.
The clip, filmed on May 23, 2026, has sparked new questions about their relationship and is now part of the ongoing investigation.
Ketan's family alleges Lohagad Fort push
Ketan's family claims the video supports their belief that Siya was still involved with Chetan even after her engagement, though Siya's parents insist they were just friends.
According to Ketan's father, Siya and Chetan allegedly pushed Ketan off a cliff at Lohagad Fort on June 18.
At first, Siya said it was an accident, but Ketan's family doubted this after visiting the spot themselves.
With images and videos spreading online, public interest is growing.
Meanwhile, Siya's mother has asked for a fast investigation and says justice should be served if her daughter is found guilty.