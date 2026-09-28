Himachal's Kinnaur records season's 1st snowfall, North India cools down
What's the story
North India is witnessing a sudden drop in temperatures after recent rainfall and snowfall. Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh recorded its first snowfall of the season on Saturday, with more expected in higher reaches. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more snow for Monday. Meanwhile, heavy rain has triggered mudslides, blocking stretches of National Highway-05 and affecting motorists.
Tourism effects
Clear weather expected till October 3
The rain is likely to continue across Himachal Pradesh till September 29, after which clear weather is expected till October 3, the IMD said.
Light snowfall was also reported around Rohtang Pass in Kullu district, while several areas including Shimla received light to moderate rain.
Rajesh Sharma, a tourism stakeholder in Manali, told PTI that "the weather changed in the valley on Thursday morning."
Uttarakhand weather
Snowfall in Uttarakhand; red alert issued
Jaya, a tourist from Mumbai visiting Manali, said the weather was quite cold on Thursday, with light rain continuing since morning.
Uttarakhand also saw snowfall in high-altitude areas, leading to a drop in temperatures at famous shrines Hemkund Sahib and Badrinath Dham.
Hemkund Sahib is now covered under a blanket of snow.
Delhi forecast
Rainfall forecast in Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh
The IMD has issued a warning for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in Uttarakhand, with Dehradun, Tehri, Haridwar, and Pauri under red alert.
The agency has also predicted heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and western Uttar Pradesh.
On Sunday, the weather department forecasted rainfall in Delhi for the next three days.